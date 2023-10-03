Environmentalists File "Criminal" Charges Against Tesla For "Possible" Environmental Crimes At Gigaberlin

Tesla is facing “criminal” allegations regarding Gigafactory Berlin as environmentalists accuse the automaker of “suspected water pollution and a possible environmental crime.” For years now, Tesla has been in battle with environmentalists in Germany who have tried to stop or slow down the construction of and production at Gigafactory Berlin. Their complaints have ranged from deforestation to water usage. Now they are going a step further by “filing criminal charges,” according to a new report by Moz.de. The Association for Nature and Landscape in Brandenburg has filed three “criminal charges” with the public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt (Oder), and two of them are against Tesla.



