Environmental Associations filed a lawsuit against the State Environment Agency that threatens Tesla Giga Berlin’s electric vehicle production plans. The environmental associations sued the Brandenburg Environment Agency after it approved increased water abstraction in Eggersdorf in 2020 without testing. The Strausberg-Erkner water association pumps most of its water from the Eggersdorf waterworks, located 13 km (8 miles) from Gigafactory Berlin.



