Euopean Union Fears What Donald Trump Will Do Their Automotive Industry

Like him or loathe him, Donald Trump has just started his two new jobs: President of the United States and No.1 mover and shaker in the automotive world he’s about to seriously disrupt. He’ll undoubtedly go easy on his Big Two domestic manufacturers, Ford and General Motors. But plenty of other firms will be in his sights. It’s impossible to know exactly how tough he’ll be on foreign manufacturers. But Chinese and other Asian companies are likely to be punished, especially if they have the temerity not to build automobiles in American factories manned by his American workers who pay their income and other taxes to his American Government. So that’s bad news for, say, BYD which has no US car plant (although it does make buses in California), but not so bad for Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and a few other Asian companies who do.



Read Article