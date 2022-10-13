Euro NCAP Finds No Evidence That Tesla Software Cheated on Safety Tests

Soon after Tesla Model Y excelled in Euro NCAP tests, achieving the highest score of any vehicle ever tested, doubts were cast about the results. White hacker @greentheonly found evidence that the cars used for tests had modified software. Euro NCAP investigation found no evidence of cheating, though.



One month ago, @greentheonly discovered a piece of code in the Tesla software that identified safety organizations that conduct safety assessment tests. Specifically, Tesla added “ANCAP,” the Australian version of Euro NCAP, to the software. Speculations ran wild about the reasons for this addition, and Tesla was accused of cheating on those tests. Following this, Euro NCAP started its own investigation into the matter, and the first results are now out.









