Europe Begins Losing Ground As EV Battery Plants Become Too Expensive To Run

Sometimes, companies ask their executives to send messages they would rather avoid. Politically speaking, a corporate statement is heavier than what someone may state. After all, it represents what the enterprise would like to express. A president’s opinion can always be dismissed as just that: an opinion. Thomas Schäfer shared one stating energy prices in Europe may render battery factories there “practically unviable.”



Although the Volkswagen brand CEO did that on his personal LinkedIn page, the text looks like a corporate message, with a branded image to illustrate the post. It highlights something Schäfer theoretically wrote himself: “Europe is not competitive in many areas. We urgently need new instruments to keep the location attractive for future technologies and jobs!”



