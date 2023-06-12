Europe's NCAP Organization Claims SUVs Are A Safety Concern For Everyone

Euro NCAP has said the increasing popularity of SUVs presents a "safety concern" and that its own safety rules aren't to blame for the increasing size and weight of modern cars.



The Belgium-based safety organisation has published safety ratings for 11 new cars in its final round of testing for 2023, seven of which were SUVs: the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, Kia EV9, Vinfast VF8, Xpeng G9, BYD Tang, BYD Seal-U and the Honda ZR-V. It also tested the BMW 5 Series, Volkswagen ID 7, Smart #3 and Hyundai Kona Electric, the latter two of which are crossovers.





