European Automakers Claim It Is No Longer Feasible To Sell ICE Cars In The EU

European carmakers think the upcoming stricter emissions rules for passenger cars in the European Union are “no longer feasible” in the face of growing competition from Asia and burdening tariffs from the United States.
 
In a joint letter signed by Mercedes-Benz’s CEO, Ola Kallenius, and Schaeffler’s Powertrain and Chassis CEO, Matthias Zink, the two representatives called on the EU to ramp up support for the automotive industry if it wants carmakers to achieve its ambitious climate targets.


