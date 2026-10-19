European Automakers Know They Can't Compete With Chinese Technology, So They Went Retro Instead

It was the Paris Motor Show, but you’d hardly have known it. Walking through the plazas of the Paris expo Porte de Versailles, I was bombarded with advertisements for Geely and BYD. The first booth I saw was for Li Auto. While Renault, Peugeot, and other members of the Continental home team were present, if you give half a crap about EV technology, they weren’t the ones likely to catch your eye. No, it was Zeekr, Li Auto, Denza, BYD, and that lot who were offering 10-minute charging times, mind-bending power figures, and unconventional designs. Between the ultra-plug-in-hybrid Zeekr 9X with its 111-mile electric range and plush recliners and the Li Auto Megahome with its “mobile home from the future” aesthetic, these brands are offering things I couldn’t have imagined five years ago. BYD, meanwhile, showed off cars with 10-97% charge times of 9 minutes, a mind-bending figure.



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