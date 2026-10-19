European Automakers Know They Can't Compete With Chinese Technology, So They Went Retro Instead

Agent009 submitted on 10/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:58 AM

Views : 558 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

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It was the Paris Motor Show, but you’d hardly have known it. Walking through the plazas of the Paris expo Porte de Versailles, I was bombarded with advertisements for Geely and BYD. The first booth I saw was for Li Auto. While Renault, Peugeot, and other members of the Continental home team were present, if you give half a crap about EV technology, they weren’t the ones likely to catch your eye.
 
No, it was Zeekr, Li Auto, Denza, BYD, and that lot who were offering 10-minute charging times, mind-bending power figures, and unconventional designs. Between the ultra-plug-in-hybrid Zeekr 9X with its 111-mile electric range and plush recliners and the Li Auto Megahome with its “mobile home from the future” aesthetic, these brands are offering things I couldn’t have imagined five years ago. BYD, meanwhile, showed off cars with 10-97% charge times of 9 minutes, a mind-bending figure.


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European Automakers Know They Can't Compete With Chinese Technology, So They Went Retro Instead

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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