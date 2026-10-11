European Buyers To Pay More For EVs With Home Grown Battery Mandate

Buying a European EV can come with a potentially expensive catch. Policymakers want more of the batteries powering Europe’s electric cars to be made locally, helping secure jobs and reduce dependence on China. But those batteries cost more to produce, and someone has to cover the difference. It will likely be the buyer.

That’s the warning in a September 22 policy brief from Brussels think tank Bruegel, which was picked up by Euronews. The report argues that protecting established manufacturers risks leaving consumers (and taxpayers) with the bill.