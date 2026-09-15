European CEO Claims Lawmakers Are Killing The Industry With Over Regulated And Expensive Cars

Dacia CEO Katrin Adt has called on European law makers to relax regulation on small cars to reduce prices and restore the region’s automotive industry to growth.

Speaking to Autocar at the unveiling of the new Dacia Spring recently, Adt said rising car prices were driving a significant contraction of Europe’s automotive industry and cited increasingly stringent emissions and safety regulation as among the main causes.

"The world needs Dacia more than ever, and it's more difficult than ever to be Dacia,” Adt remarked.