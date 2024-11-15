European Car of the Year (COTY) Finalists For 2025 Named, And It Is A Snooze Fest

The European Car of the Year (COTY) finalists for 2025 have just been announced, with the jurors narrowing the list to only seven models, and most of them are crossovers. The 60 jurors from 23 European countries had to trim the list from 42 to 7 models, which were chosen after testing each vehicle and awarding it a different number of points. But what are the big finalists? In alphabetical order, these are the Alfa Romeo Junior, Citroen C3/e-C3, Cupra Terramar, Dacia Duster, Hyundai Inster, Kia EV3, and Renault 5/Alpine A290, with the latter two being considered the same model. It will be a while until the jurors rest, as they now have to test the finalists further and choose which of them deserves to walk home with the 2025 European Car of the Year award. All models mentioned above will meet each other at the Mettet Test facility in Belgium over the next eight weeks, and each juror will have the opportunity to jump behind the wheel of all these vehicles, casting their final vote that will eventually pick the big winner.



