European climate group Transport and Environment (T&E) is calling on EU governments to end subsidies and tax breaks for plug-in hybrids, with independent tests showing that these types of vehicles emit far more CO2 than advertised by carmakers.

The tests were conducted by Emissions Analytics and involved three plug-in hybrid SUVs in the BMW X5, Volvo XC60 and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. The results, it seems, weren’t promising, despite optimal conditions.