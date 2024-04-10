European Commission Approves Permanent 45% Tariff On Chinese Built EVs

Agent009 submitted on 10/4/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:49:21 AM

Views : 428 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The European Commission has voted to make large tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars permanent.
 
In a statement released by the Commission, it said that it has “obtained the necessary support from [European Union] member states for the adoption of tariffs” and that it represents the next step in its investigation into the subsidisation of EVs by the Chinese government.
 
It added that the EU will work with Chinese authorities to develop an “alternative solution” but this would have to be “adequate in addressing the injurious subsidisation established by the Commission's investigation”.


Read Article


European Commission Approves Permanent 45% Tariff On Chinese Built EVs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)