European Crash Testing Results Reveal Chinese Cars May Be Safer Than Western Competitors

Westerners have historically been skeptical of the quality and safety of Chinese cars. And the concern isn't entirely unwarranted, either. Just look at videos from the 2000s of cars like the Chery Amulet or Geely CK; these compact sedans failed miserably at crash tests. This perception has been a big black eye for Chinese brands that want to sell in Europe. But recent crash tests show that things are very different now. Euro NCAP, the region's main vehicle-testing organization, on Wednesday released the test results for four new small electric cars, including three Chinese ones. The Geely EX2, Leapmotor B05, and Aion UT all earned five-star ratings. The Cupra Raval, the VW Group brand's take on the new Volkswagen ID. Polo, got four.



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