European Dealer Puts Americans To Shame By Charging $400,000 For A Cybertruck

Tesla's first-ever edgy wannabe workhorse is a sight to behold. It looks like nothing else on the road, so we have often called it the Lamborghini of pickup trucks. It may not be as exciting as an Italian supercar, but it has an almost exotic appeal to it. That opens up many profitable opportunities for those willing to buy one from a unsatisfied North American Tesla customer and deal with international shipping. You may wonder why we said that the Cybertruck provides middlemen with an opportunity to make pretty money. It's pretty simple. In the US, Tesla's EV is already on a clear path to accelerated depreciation. Although it looks like it was dropped on us from a dystopian future, the EV has many shortcomings that make it unattractive to people who look beyond the bullet-resistant panels and rock-proof glass and need a full-size battery-powered pickup truck. It can't tow very far, for example.



Read Article