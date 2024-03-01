European EV Market Is Driven By One Brand And One Brand Only

Tesla dominated various European markets in 2023 as the company is evidently the main driver behind a continuous increase in electric vehicle market share on the continent.

This morning, Tesla reported its delivery and production figures for 2023, which showed it had successfully achieved its 1.8 million unit goal for the year. It was the automaker’s most successful campaign yet, and driven by heavy market share leads in the United States and Europe, Tesla is in a prime position to once again dominate the landscape in those two areas.


