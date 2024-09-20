European EV Sales Plummet 43.9% In August - Industry Demands Subsidies To Meet Co2 Targets

The EV slowdown is making its presence felt across Europe, prompting automakers to urgently call for “short-term relief” from stringent CO2 targets. In August 2024, battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales plummeted by a staggering 43.9 percent year-on-year in the European Union, dragging overall market numbers down significantly.

According to sales data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), BEV sales totaled just 92,627 units in August 2024, a sharp decline from 165,204 units during the same month last year. This dramatic fall caused the market share of BEVs to shrink to 14.4 percent, down from 21 percent previously.







