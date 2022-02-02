European EV Sales Top 2.27 Million Vehicles in 2021 In Spite Of Chip Shortages

Passenger plug-in electric car sales in Europe continue to expand quickly, achieving a strong December and a record annual result of 2.27 million in 2021.

Let's first start with December, which was a very challenging month (mostly due to chip shortages) that brought an overall car sales decline of about 22% year-over-year. Nonetheless, plug-in electric cars basically maintained their volume from a year ago.

According to EV Volumes' data shared by Jose Pontes, in December, some 280,241 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered, which is on par with December 2020 (-0.3% from 281,171).



