European Electric Bicycle Sales To Outpace Motor Vehicle As Ownership Costs Soar

Electric bicycles already make up the largest growth sector in the bicycle market (and in some places, the only growth sector in the bicycle market).



Now new figures indicate that the rapid growth in e-bikes could see them eventually outsell cars in Europe.



Electric bicycles have already been rising in popularity for years.



But the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated their spread as commuters search for economic and efficient alternatives to public transportation and socially distant escapes from lockdowns.





Read Article