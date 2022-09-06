European Elites Vote To Uphold Ban Of Combustion Engines In Spite Of Growing Concerns

For a moment it looked like the combustion engine might get a stay of execution in Europe. But lawmakers have voted to stick with draconian emissions reduction targets that effectively means the end of ICE vehicles on the continent by 2035. Members of the European Parliament were asked to vote on an amendment that would have meant carmakers are required to cut emissions by 90 percent by 2035, rather than the 100 percent previously agreed. Bloomberg reports that lawmakers from the conservative European People’s Party, plus other groups on the right wanted to water down the target because they are concerned about job losses in the automotive sector.



