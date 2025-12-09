European Environment Agency Data Shows PHEVs Are Far Dirtier Than Advertised

Plug-in hybrids are a decent choice for many drivers because they offer electric range with the security of a gas engine, but a recent study from Europe shows they might not be as environmentally friendly as many people think. The European Environment Agency’s data showed that PHEVs can be as much as five times dirtier than the official figures published by carmakers. The EEA looked at more than 127,000 onboard vehicle fuel consumption meters in 2023, finding that their real-world emissions averaged 139 grams of CO2 per kilometer, far higher than the WLTP’s estimate of 28 grams CO2/km. WLTP range and other estimates are often way different than the EPA’s figures, but some in Europe want changes in how the standards are calculated, because it’s clear many vehicles don’t meet emissions standards.



Read Article