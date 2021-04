Mercedes-Benz seems to be developing an all-electric version of the ever-popular G-Class, as evidenced by patent applications recently made with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on April 1, 2021.

The German car brand filed to patent the names ‘EQG 580’ and ‘EQG 560’ and while no official details about these models have been confirmed, their names suggest that they could have the same powertrain configurations as the forthcoming EQS.