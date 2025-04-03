European Policy Makers Now Want To Take Citizens Out Of The Driver's Seat

Europe’s policy makers want to increase the speed of development of self-driving technology, and will set up an industry alliance allowing companies within the EU trading bloc to share software, chips and technology, while also helping to launch large-scale pilots for autonomous vehicles.

“The goal is very simple. We have to get autonomous vehicles on Europe’s roads faster,” EC president Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement today. Speaking after a strategy meeting on the future of Europe’s car industry, von der Leyen said it was clear that it was “time for action on a number of priorities”, pointing to fierce global competition and saying “we have agreed that we need a big push in software and hardware for autonomous driving.”