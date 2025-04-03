European Policy Makers Now Want To Take Citizens Out Of The Driver's Seat

Agent009 submitted on 3/4/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:16:50 AM

Views : 72 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Europe’s policy makers want to increase the speed of development of self-driving technology, and will set up an industry alliance allowing companies within the EU trading bloc to share software, chips and technology, while also helping to launch large-scale pilots for autonomous vehicles.
 
“The goal is very simple. We have to get autonomous vehicles on Europe’s roads faster,” EC president Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement today. Speaking after a strategy meeting on the future of Europe’s car industry, von der Leyen said it was clear that it was “time for action on a number of priorities”, pointing to fierce global competition and saying “we have agreed that we need a big push in software and hardware for autonomous driving.” 
 


Read Article


European Policy Makers Now Want To Take Citizens Out Of The Driver's Seat

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)