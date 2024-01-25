European Political Group Tries To Overturn Combustion Vehicle Ban

A leaked election manifesto of the centre-right European People’s Party group (EPP) vows to “revise” the combustion engine phase-out, raising questions as to whether hard-won Green Deal laws will unravel in the wake of a more conservative EU.



This June will see Europeans head to the polls to elect a new European Parliament, helping to define the political ideology that animates both the Parliament and European Commission.



Despite being a misunderstood footnote in most EU capitals (imagine my chagrin when a family member asked if I would be voting for “Angela von Der Leyen” in the election), the upcoming European election is already the talk of the town in the Brussels bubble.



MEPs are declaring their candidacies, positions are being defined on hot button issues, and draft political manifestos are being leaked to journalists (a canny means to gauge public reaction before the document is finalised).





