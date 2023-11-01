European Researchers Claim Inflation Is Driving Buyers To Want Cheaper Electric Vehicles

Car manufacturers in the UK and Europe are to produce fewer electric vehicles than expected as buyers look to cheaper models, experts have predicted.

The Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) – a joint venture between the British Government and automotive industry that funds research into low-emission powertrains – has published its latest quarterly review of the car market.



In its report, the APC has predicted the UK will produce 1.1million cars and vans in 2025, of which 280,000 – little more than a quarter – will be fully electric. This is a downward revision, with the previous suggestion being that 360,000 out of a total 1million vehicles – more than a third – would be EVs.