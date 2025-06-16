Europeans Are Demanding Automakers Make Affordable Cars Again

Affordable city cars are vanishing across Europe, and not in a cool, mysterious way. Their disappearance is being driven by a mess of regulations and a market increasingly tilted toward heavier, pricier vehicles.

Now, the heads of Stellantis and Renault are calling on European regulators to rethink the rules in order to make building small cars viable again. Their proposed fix? Borrow a page from Japan’s playbook and support the development of compact EVs, or as they’ve been dubbed, E-Cars.