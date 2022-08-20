Even After ALL These INSANE Gas Prices, People STILL Aren't Adopting EV's At The Rate NEEDED To Match The RHETORIC. WHY?

Toyota Executive Warns EVs Face Obstacles to Wider Adoption



High prices, lack of charging stations are likely to deter many potential buyers, says a sales chief



A top executive for Toyota Motor Corp. in North America warned Thursday that buyers might not shift to fully electric vehicles as quickly as some rivals expect and that hybrids are likely to serve as a better near-term solution for many customers.



“As much as you want to talk about EVs, the marketplace isn’t mature enough,” said Jack Hollis, executive vice president of sales at Toyota Motor North America.



High sticker prices and a poor public charging infrastructure will likely keep customers—other than early adopters—from widely embracing battery-powered vehicles, Mr. Hollis said during a virtual event with journalists. Fast-rising raw-material costs, such as those for lithium, cobalt and other crucial battery inputs, are likely to further pressure car companies to increase prices for electric vehicles, he added.



“I don’t think the market is ready for what the rhetoric is saying,” Mr. Hollis said.



So even with these INSANE gas prices, it's pretty clear most don't WANT or even LIKE EV's.



As we've said all along...the road to critical mass EV adoption will NEVER happen UNTIL a major battery and charging breakthrough occurs AND the road to it stops A LOT through hybrid and plug-in town USA. At a VERY slow speed limit.









