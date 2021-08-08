Even Deion Sanders And Ochocinco Can't Make Us Like THESE Cars! PLEASE KILL This Trend NOW! Or We're ALL DOOMED!

Agent001 submitted on 8/8/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:54:04 PM
Views : 506 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.tmz.com
Check out Primetime's whip -- the glossy black with dark tints featuring his jersey number '21' on the grill and Prime on the trunk.His nickname is even on the car tires!!Johnson went with the matte black -- with his nickname 'Ochocinco' on the tires, too!Dear GOD, please help us ALL! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) Read Article
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco)
A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news