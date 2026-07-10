Even Russia Is Beating The US In EV And PHEV Sales

Russia is an unlikely place for an electric car sales breakthrough. It has enormous oil resources, long driving distances, middling infrastructure, and winters that wreak havoc on EV range. Yet it now has a higher share of plug-in car sales than the United States, according to new research from Autostat, as cited by The New York Times. There's a clear reason why Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries have disrupted fuel supplies, leaving motorists searching for gasoline or waiting hours at stations, as the NYT has reported. So while the country has plenty of oil, refining it and delivering it to customers has been a major challenge in 2026. That has given some buyers a pressing reason to choose a car that can run without it.



Read Article