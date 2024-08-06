Even With The CLEAR Facts That EVs Are FLOUNDERING, BIDEN DOUBLES-DOWN With IDIOTIC Goal Of ENDING ICE Vehicles By 2032!

Joe Biden has dealt another body blow to America's gas car manufacturers after his stuttering roll-out of EV charging points was slammed as 'pathetic'.



The Transportation Department told automakers they have eight years to squeeze another 16 miles per gallon out of their cars if they want to stay in business - while the fuel efficiency of their trucks will have to double.

Friday's edict came just weeks after the EPA slashed the limits on tailpipe emissions as part of the White House pledge to ensure that more than half of all new vehicles sold are electric by 2032.



How could any sentient human being see what's happening in the EV market and STILL keep trying to ruin the American auto industry?



