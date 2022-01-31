Ever WONDER What It's Like To Drive In A Tesla In The Latest Full Auto-Pilot Mode? Take A Ride Over The Golden Gate Bridge And See!

Tesla keeps constantly enhancing their autopilot software.
Take a ride across the Golden Gate Bridge and see what it's like to take a ride with the latest improvements.
More about FSD 10.9 (Tesla’s Release Notes)
Improved object attributes network to reduce false cut-in slowdowns by 50% and lane assignment error by 19%
Improved photon-to-control vehicle response latency by 20% on average
Expanded use of regenerative braking in Autopilot down to 0 mph for smoother stops and improved energy efficiency
Improved VRU (pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcycles, animals) lateral velocity error by 4.9% by adding more auto-labeled and simulated training examples to the dataset
Reduced false slowdowns for crossing objects by improved velocity estimates for objects at the end of visibility
Reduced false slowdowns by adding geometric checks to cross-validate lane assignment of objects
Improved speed profile for unprotected left turns when visibility is low
Added more natural behavior to bias over bike lanes during right turns
Improved comfort when yielding to jaywalkers by better modelling of stopping region with soft and hard deadlines
Improved smoothness for merge control with better modelling of merge point and ghost objects positioned at the edge of visibility
Improved overall comfort by enforcing stricter lateral jerk bounds in trajectory optimizer
Improved short deadline lane changes through richer trajectory modeling
Improved integration between lead vehicle overtake and lane change gap selection
Updated trajectory line visualization