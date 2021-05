The first-ever production vehicle, an 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen, had only one gear and a clutch, but it didn’t need anything more than that. This was because the car produced just 1 HP and had a top speed of 10 MPH. However, today cars produce phenomenally high power and have jaw-dropping top speeds. This makes the dependence on a gear-type transmission even higher. However, that is not the case with electric cars.



