Every Automaker But Tesla Is Against NHTSA Strict Economy Rules - But Administration Doesn't Care

This week, automakers were on a letter writing campaign to their representatives, following a U.S. proposal to raise Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements. While almost every traditional automaker opposed stricter rules, Tesla urged the government to make them even tougher. In July, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposed raising CAFE requirements annually by two percent for cars and four percent for SUVs between 2027 and 2032. Its proposal would result in a fleet-wide average fuel economy of 58 MPG (4.0 L/100 km) by the final year. On Monday, a group representing GM, Toyota, Volkswagen, and most other major automakers criticized the proposal, claiming that NHTSA’s goals were unreasonable, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents Detroit’s big three, separately urged the regulator to halve its requirements for larger vehicles, saying it would disproportionately affect their truck fleets.



