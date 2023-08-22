Every BEV Car On The Market Listed By Price And Range All In One Place

The all-electric car market in the United States is expanding rapidly, recently reaching a level of approximately 50 various models.

Today we will take a closer look at the prices of battery-electric vehicles (BEV), including well over 200 individual configurations (battery/powertrain/wheel size, all of which directly affect the driving range). The models covered include those that are currently available for order or reservation, and upcoming models.

All prices are MSRP plus destination charge (if known) and minus the federal tax credit (if eligible). That's the starting point (an effective minimum cost without options), before considering any rebates, taxes, or local incentives.