Every Driver In Louisiana Has Social Security And Drivers License Numbers Exposed In Data Breach

Data breaches aren’t uncommon these days, but the scale of the latest one is shocking. Personal details of millions of U.S. residents holding Louisiana driving licenses have been exposed in a massive hack that appears to have its origins in Russia.

The cyber attack also affected American federal agencies, British Airways, and the BBC, but the worst hit group was those with Louisiana permits. Around 6 million records in the state were believed to have been leaked, Louisiana’s homeland security and emergency preparedness director, Casey Tingle, told reporters.