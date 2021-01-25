Every Lotus On Sale Now Will Be Discontinued By The End Of The Year

It’s been more than a decade in the making, but it seems like we may finally get a new Lotus before 2021 is out. The company is putting the finishing touches on its next and last gas-powered sports car, which is planned to debut in the summer, before production ramps up in 2022. Exciting times, indeed.

On the flip side, every Lotus currently on sale will be discontinued this year. Say farewell to the Elise, Exige and Evora — a trio that carried the British manufacturer for far longer than they were expected or deserved to. The news was confirmed in a press release today.