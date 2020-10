Following reports of problems with the all-electric Polestar 2 after deliveries started a few weeks ago, Polestar confirmed that they detected “a software error in the battery power control module, which, in very rare cases and without warning can lead to a loss of drive”.

This information had been sent to clients in the Nordic countries first but Polestar’s German division has also shared it in a fan forum for owners and we have since received confirmation from Polestar directly.