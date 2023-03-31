Everything We Know: Can The New Scout Be The Death Sentence For The Bronco?

Volkswagen Group is reviving the iconic Scout nameplate in the form of an electric SUV – or RUV, as in "Rugged Utility Vehicle" – and an electric pickup. Both of these off-roaders will be built at a dedicated Scout factory in the US beginning in 2025 and should go on sale shortly thereafter. It's still super early in the life cycle of these two vehicles, but we've already seen a few teasers that provide an idea as to what the first two trucks from the reborn Scout brand could look like. VW is adamant they will both be trail-capable and that the price and performance will be in line with other off-road-focused SUVs. There's still a lot to learn about the Scout SUV and its pickup sibling between now and the time they hit the production line, but here's everything you need to know about in the meantime.



