Everything We Know So Far About McLaren's New SUV

For years, McLaren was adamant that it would never build an SUV. But in 2022, with a new CEO at the helm, full of fresh ideas, McLaren was finally open to the idea of adding a high-riding performance SUV to its lineup. Rumors began to swirl, and ever since, we’ve been waiting for the automaker to join the SUV craze.
 
Lately, it sounds like a McLaren SUV is closer to reality than ever before. While the automaker hasn’t officially confirmed that it will build one just yet, the company supposedly showed dealers a model of a five-seat hybrid SUV just last month. Attendees compared it to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, but beyond a few brief design descriptions, real details remain scarce.


