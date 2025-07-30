Everything We Know So Far About The New Mazda Sports Car

Mazda has a bad habit of teasing fans with beautiful concept cars that it never actually intends to produce. Remember the Furai? What about the RX-Vision? The list goes on.

When the company debuted the Iconic SP concept at the Japan Mobility Show in October of 2023, we thought it would be much of the same—yet another stunning concept car relegated to a museum somewhere, never destined for production. But apparently, that's not the case.

Rumblings from Mazda headquarters in Fuchu have all but confirmed a new sports car built alongside the Miata. Similar to icons like the RX-7 and RX-8 before it, this new one could also pack a rotary powertrain, while visually, it should look similar to the Iconic SP.