Everything We Know So Far About The Upcoming Ranger Raptor

Ford recently took the wraps off the all-new, international market T6.2 Ranger mid-size pickup, which previews the upcoming North American model, revealing its styling, interior, powertrains and other significant features. However, the Blue Oval has yet to provide performance or towing figures, nor have they officially said what type of electrification the truck will be receiving in future. All important stuff, but what you’re dying to know about is the hotly-anticipated Ranger Raptor. What engine will it have? How will it look, and will it be coming to America? Well, let’s take an artistic foray to answer those questions.



