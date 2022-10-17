Everything You Could Possibly Want To Know About The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV

Mercedes-AMG presents the EQE SUV, a further milestone in its electrification strategy – the first all-electric SUV from the performance and sports car brand. With its variable interior and performance-oriented drive concept, it is the most versatile electric vehicle in the Mercedes-AMG portfolio. The new model also offers generous space for passengers and luggage. Like the AMG EQS Saloon and AMG EQE Saloon, the AMG EQE SUV is based on the electric platform from Mercedes-EQ. Two powerful electric motors and the fully variable all-wheel drive form the basis for the hallmark AMG dynamic driving experience. The Mercedes-AMG developers have also designed many other parameters independently. These include the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with Adaptive Damping System, rear-axle steering and AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL – an AMG-specific roll stabilisation system. Added to this are the AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE and the exterior and interior design. Two variants of the new performance SUV are available: The entry-level Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC (provisional WLTP combined power consumption: 25.1-22.0 kWh/100 km; provisional WLTP CO 2 emissions: 0g/km)[1] and the even sportier Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ (provisional WLTP combined power consumption: 27.8-22.6 kWh/100 km; provisional WLTP CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)1.



"The AMG EQE SUV is another milestone in our Future of Driving Performance. The new model is our first all-electric SUV. And, after the AMG EQS and AMG EQE Saloon models, this is already the third performance model that we have realised as a derivative on the Mercedes-EQ electric platform. With its variable interior and high-performance all-wheel drive, it is Mercedes-AMG's most versatile electric vehicle. A real all-rounder – a real AMG!" says Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. "The compact format of the EQE SUV, the short wheelbase and the performance-oriented drive concept form the perfect starting point for realising an agile, highly emotional and luxurious driving experience with our AMG-specific solutions. This particularly applies to the drive system, suspension, brakes and sound. It ensures that our customers can look forward to the Driving Performance that is a hallmark of our brand," says Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. Exterior design with characteristic AMG features The exterior design is characterised by generously modelled surfaces, reduced joints and seamless transitions. Dynamic proportions emphasise the sporty character. Many AMG characteristic features guarantee a high recognition value and help strengthen the brand. These include the AMG-specific black panel radiator grille with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome, integrated Mercedes star and "AMG" lettering. A new feature is the brand-specific badge on the bonnet with the AMG emblem instead of the Mercedes star: It now also adorns a purely electric vehicle from Mercedes-AMG for the first time. Another front-end feature is the AMG-specific front apron, painted in the body colour with A-wing in high-gloss black and a chrome trim. The same look characterises the front splitter in high-gloss black with chrome trim and flics and fins on the simulated air inlets. The air diffusers in high-gloss black on the left and right allow the AIR CURTAIN effect, which guides the air around the front wheels in a streamlined manner. The standard DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps feature a specific AMG projection when opening and closing the vehicle.



In the side view, AMG-specific wheel arch claddings in the body colour and the seamlessly integrated, fully recessed door handles add visual accents. Added to this are aerodynamically optimised 21 or 22-inch AMG light-alloy wheels. The rear apron in the body colour with aerodynamically optimised diffuser and longitudinal fins as well as the tail lights in a helix design round off the dynamic appearance. Interior design with a particularly sporty touch The interior is also dominated by style-defining AMG features. Here, the new models offer a sporty ambience including seats with individual graphics and special seat covers in ARTICO man-made leather with MICROCUT microfibre and red topstitching. Alternatively, seat upholstery in nappa leather is optionally available, also with AMG-specific seat graphics. In addition, the AMG badge on the backrests of the front seats and the embossed AMG emblems in the front headrests emphasise the brand identity. There are numerous other features that underline the distinctive style of the interior: Instrument panel and beltlines in space grey ARTICO man-made leather with NEOTEX grain and red topstitching

Door centre panels and also transition from centre console to instrument panel in black MICROCUT microfibre with red topstitching

AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather, flattened at the bottom, perforated in the grip area with silver-coloured aluminium paddles for setting various recuperation levels, and the standard steering wheel buttons for individual assignment of vehicle-specific settings

AMG sports pedals, AMG floor mats and door sill panels with "AMG" lettering (illuminated with interchangeable cover) The AMG Performance steering wheel with its striking twin-spoke design and seamlessly integrated buttons combines visual stability with lightness. The steering wheel rim, which is flattened at the bottom and covered in nappa leather, can be heated as an option. The standard AMG steering wheel buttons impress with brilliant displays. This allows important driving functions and the drive programs to be controlled without the driver's hands leaving the steering wheel. Numerous parameters can be selected directly. The menus on the left steering wheel button can be individually supplemented, exchanged or reduced. For this, there is a list in the Multimedia Touch Display or in the optional Hyperscreen with more than 15 information and setting options as direct selection for the steering wheel buttons. Optional Hyperscreen with AMG-specific functions and displays for the MBUX infotainment system Both new models can be optionally equipped with the innovative MBUX Hyperscreen. This large, curved screen unit extends from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a single glass cover and appear to merge into one. With adaptive software, MBUX adapts completely to its user and offers personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. With the zero layer, the most important applications are always displayed situationally and contextually on the top level in the field of vision.



In Europe and China, dynamic content is also permitted on the passenger display while driving. Unrestricted viewing of films, text messages or presentations, plus internet surfing, are therefore possible. This is made possible by the "blanking function", which prevents the driver from seeing the content. But even without dynamic content, the passenger display remains an attractive eye-catcher because then a new, AMG-specific screensaver appears. MBUX offers a range of additional AMG functions that emphasise the performance character. This is particularly true of the distinctive displays in the instrument cluster, as well as the multimedia display and the head-up display. Quick access to the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs is provided by the corresponding direct-entry button in the centre console. The Dolby Atmos® sound format takes the audio experience in the EQE SUV to a new level. Individual instruments or voices in the studio mix can be positioned all around the listening area. A new kind of sound animation thus becomes possible: Because while conventional stereo systems usually have left-right dynamics, Dolby Atmos® can use the entire range and create a 360-degree experience. With the premium digital entertainment platform from Californian specialist ZYNC integrated into a vehicle for the first time, customers enjoy a seamless digital entertainment experience. The advantages of the MBUX Hyperscreen are fully exploited. Through ZYNC, customers gain access to a wide range of renowned global and local streaming services. The ZYNC platform focuses exclusively on vehicle interiors, and integrates seamlessly with vehicle hardware and operating systems. This enhances the audio-visual experience, interaction and user-friendliness. ZYNC offers video streaming, on-demand content, interactive experiences, local video programmes, sport, news, games, and much more besides, via a single user interface. Performance-oriented drive concept with two electric motors Both new Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV models offer a performance-oriented drive concept with two electric motors. The powerful electric powertrain (eATS) with a motor at the front and rear axle also offers fully variable all-wheel drive, which optimally transmits the drive power to the road in all driving conditions. The power spectrum ranges from 350 kW (476 hp) in the EQE 43 4MATIC to 505 kW (687 hp) in the EQE 53 4MATIC+ with optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package with Boost function. The maximum torque ranges from 858 to 1000 Nm.



The AMG-specific electric motors at the front and rear axles are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). The decided emphasis on performance is already evident in the output and torque values. In addition, the electric motors are characterised by an optimal balance of power increase, efficiency and noise comfort. The electric motors of the EQE 43 4MATIC SUV feature AMG-specific tuning and control. The EQE 53 4MATIC+ SUV uses AMG-specific electric motors with adapted windings, different laminations, higher currents and adapted inverters. This allows higher motor speeds and thus even more power, which is particularly noticeable during acceleration and in the top speed. The electric motor on the rear axle is particularly powerful thanks to its six-phase design, based on two windings with three phases each. The stator with pull-in winding ensures a particularly strong magnetic field. Added to this is the highly resilient thermal concept, which allows repeated acceleration manoeuvres with consistently high performance. The centrepiece of the sophisticated design is the so-called water lance in the shaft of the rotor, which cools it. Other AMG-specific cooling elements in the cooling circuit include special ribs on the stator and the needle-shaped pin-fin structure on the inverter, which is made of high-performance ceramics. In addition, there is the transmission oil heat exchanger: In addition to cooling, the oil is also preheated during cold starts to increase efficiency. Fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC and 4MATIC+ The power of the engines is brought to the road by the standard-fit AMG Performance 4MATIC (EQE 43) or 4MATIC+ (EQE 53) fully variable all-wheel drive. In contrast to previous usage, the "+" in 4MATIC+ stands not only for the fully variable all-wheel drive that EQE 43 and EQE 53 both have, but for the entire additional performance and dynamism that the EQE 53 offers. In both models, the system continuously distributes drive torque between the front and rear axles depending on the driving situation: compared to a mechanical all-wheel drive system, the electric-specific system ensures a significantly faster response. The torque is checked 160 times per second and adjusted if necessary. The torque distribution depends on the selected drive program: in the "Comfort" program the focus is on maximum efficiency, while in "Sport" and "Sport+" the torque is more rear-biased in the interests of greater lateral dynamics. AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with Adaptive Damping System The AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with air suspension and Adaptive Damping System is based on four-link suspension at the front and multi-link independent suspension at the rear, each optimised with AMG-specific wheel carriers, suspension links and anti-roll bars with greater rigidity. In its basic features it corresponds to the suspension of the AMG EQS and the AMG GT four-door Coupé, but its set-up has been adapted to the AMG EQE SUV. The rear axle carrier is connected to the bodyshell with 50 per cent stiffer bearings and reduced bearing clearance to create even more direct road contact. The AMG engineers have specifically tuned all components to meet the special requirements of Mercedes-AMG customers. This applies to ride comfort as well as driving dynamics. The Adaptive Damping System uses two pressure limiting valves. These continuously variable control valves located outside the damper allow the damping force to be adjusted even more precisely to different driving conditions and drive programs: one valve controls the rebound phase, i.e. the force generated when the wheel rebounds; the other controls the compression phase when the wheel compresses. The rebound and compression phases are controlled independently of each other. This technology makes it possible to increase comfort on the one hand, but also to make the driving dynamics even sportier on the other hand. The suspension control unit analyses data – including data from the acceleration and wheel path sensors – to adjust the damping force for each wheel in a few milliseconds to suit the situation. The AMG developers were able to significantly increase the spread between sportiness and comfort. Among other things, by widening the spread between minimum and maximum damping force characteristics, as well as even greater flexibility in characteristic mapping. By using the two adjustment valves, the damper is able to provide damping force adjustment across the full range of wheel vibrations. Thanks to the special design of the valves, the damper reacts quickly and sensitively to changing road surfaces and driving conditions. Efficiency also feeds into the intelligent driving level control, which enables better aerodynamics and lower power consumption. In the S and S+ drive programs, the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV models already adopt the low suspension level from 0 km/h (-15 mm). In drive program C, speed-dependent control takes place with lowering from 120 km/h and raising from 80 km/h. The special tyres, which are specifically adapted to the requirements of the all-electric AMG Performance vehicles, also contribute to the high dynamic potential. Among other suppliers, the MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV MO1 tyre specifically designed for electric-drive performance vehicles is worth mentioning. It is available in 21 or 22 inch size and features low rolling resistance combined with very high grip levels on wet and dry roads. With active rear-axle steering as standard Both Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV models are equipped with active rear-axle steering as standard. The steering angle of up to 9.0 degrees promotes agile handling and allows a turning circle of 10.9 metres. The interaction between front-axle and rear-axle steering is designed to achieve agile response with little steering effort when driving in town or on country roads. At speeds below 60 km/h, the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction to the front wheels. As a result, the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is agile, light-footed and nimble. The effect is particularly positive when making a turn, changing direction quickly or manoeuvring slowly. At speeds above 60 km/h, the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front wheels. The resulting virtually extended wheelbase offers increased handling stability and driving safety at high speeds, and during fast lane changes or sudden evasive manoeuvres. AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL: electromechanical active roll stabilisation(AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ SUV only) Instead of using conventional anti-roll bars, the active roll stabilisation in the AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ SUV compensates body movements electromechanically. For this purpose, the anti-roll bars on the front and rear axles are divided into two parts. In the centre is an electromechanical actuator in which a three-stage planetary gear is integrated. If the road surface is uneven, the actuator actively separates the stabiliser halves, which increases ride comfort. During dynamic driving, the halves join together and are twisted against each other. This significantly reduces rolling movements In order to meet the high performance requirements of Mercedes-AMG, the system is based on an additional 48-volt auxiliary power system The AMG developers redesigned the rear section of the vehicle to accommodate the roll stabilisation system. Advantages of the electromechanical roll stabilisation: Greater spread between comfort and sportiness than with a mechanical solution

Precisely compensates for body movements. Even in sporty situations near the limits, the handling remains precisely controllable and direct

Not only reduces rolling movements when cornering, but also allows more precise tuning of the cornering and load change characteristics

Increased ride comfort when driving in a straight line because excitations due to one-sided road bumps are balanced out

Significantly faster response than hydraulic systems

Lower weight of components compared to hydraulic solutions. For an individual driving experience: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs The driving characteristics can be changed by the driver at the touch of a button to suit the respective situation or their own preferences. This is made possible by the five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Slippery", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport+" and "Individual". The drive programs cover a wide spectrum, from high comfort to pronounced sportiness. Important parameters such as drive and performance characteristics, suspension settings, AMG DYNAMICS with, among other things, steering torque characteristics and AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE are modified to suit the selected drive program. The maximum drive power can be called up in the Sport+ drive program, or in all drive programs by kick-down. In the drive programs (except Sport+), the maximum power is adjusted to increase efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. EQE 43 4MATIC SUV EQE 53 4MATIC+ SUV Slippery 50% output (=175 kW) 50% output (=230 kW) Comfort 85% output (=300 kW) 80% output (=368 kW) Sport 90% output (=325 kW) 90% output (=414 kW) Sport+ 100% output (=350 kW) 100% output (=460 kW) RACE START without Boost function 100% output (=350 kW) 100% output (=460 kW) RACE START with Boost function (included in AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) not available 110% power (=505 kW) The driver can also pre-select the basic suspension setup via the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs: at the touch of a button, the driving style varies from maximum dynamics in "Sport+" mode to smooth gliding in the "Comfort" setting, for example. In addition, the tuning can be adjusted in three stages independently of the drive programs via a dedicated button. Depending on the drive program, the central drive control unit automatically activates different de-rating and cooling strategies: in "Sport" and "Sport+", the cooling system is activated sooner and the cooling capacity is increased to maintain delivered power for longer. The driver has the option of even more driving pleasure – for example on dedicated race tracks – by using the ESP OFF function. AMG high-performance brake system The AMG high-performance brake system with six-piston brake callipers and 415x33 millimetre brake discs at the front and single-piston brake callipers and 378x22 millimetre brake discs at the rear delivers first-class deceleration values with high fade-resistance and endurance. The optional AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system uses even larger brake discs measuring 440x40 millimetres at the front. Another high-tech feature is the intelligent, electromechanical brake booster iBooster. It ensures that the brake system combines electric recuperation with the hydraulic brake highly efficiently. For the authentic driving experience, the iBooster is specially tuned to the typical AMG pedal response and the AMG brake system. AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE: unique sound experience with a wide bandwidth With AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE, the performance and sports car brand is giving a new voice to electric mobility – a soundtrack for outside and inside that emotionally enhances the dynamic driving experience. Like the drive programs, the acoustic composition has a wide bandwidth: in the standard basic version "Authentic", the customer can regulate the sound and its intensity depending on the driving status and the selected drive program. The hallmark AMG driving sounds are generated with the help of additional hardware, including special speakers, a bass actuator and a sound generator. Another option for even more individuality: using the AMG steering wheel buttons or the central display, the driver can select the sound characteristics "Balanced", "Sport" and "Powerful" in each drive program. During RACE START, the vehicle produces a unique sound to match the dynamic acceleration. The AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package also includes the AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE "Performance", which creates an even more emotional soundscape, also optionally "Balanced", "Sport" or "Powerful". In addition to the drive sounds, it also includes most of the so-called event sounds – suitable sounds for all vehicle functions that emit a sound. This includes locking the vehicle, as well as starting and stopping the motor. The program even simulates the click of the indicators, because many drivers are unwilling to do without the familiar sound. A brand new feature is the AMG-specific event sound that is heard when the vehicle is locked. The event sounds can be deactivated at any time via the multimedia system settings – separately for the exterior and interior. AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package with dynamic driving extras The AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package available as an option for the EQE 53 4MATIC+ SUV combines extra dynamic features – including the powerful boost for RACE START, an increase in maximum speed to 240 km/h and the emotional AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE "Performance". Sounds composed especially for this sound world – for charging or infotainment functions, for example – round off the AMG experience. The driving dynamics deliver what the sound promises: if the temperature and state of charge are suitable, the maximum power and torque for RACE START can be briefly increased. The Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ SUV then takes just 3.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. The onboard bass actuator and speakers make the power of the electric motors clear even when stationary, and provide an emotionally charged sound backdrop to the high acceleration. The AMG-specific graphics in the displays also visually underscore the driving performance. The AMG Sound Experience can also be deactivated at any time via the settings of the multimedia system, and separately for the outside and inside. Further options for even more dynamism Numerous AMG options enhance the dynamic impression if required. These include design features such as the AMG Night package with elements in black and black chrome, red brake callipers or the AMG carbon trim. The high-performance AMG EQE SUV models can also be further refined in terms of driving dynamics, for example with the AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system. There is also a choice of aerodynamically optimised 20- and 21-inch AMG light-alloy wheels. AMG TRACK PACE, the virtual race engineer, is also available as an option: the software is part of the MBUX infotainment system and permanently records more than 80 vehicle-specific data (e.g. speed, acceleration), for example while driving on a race track. On top of this, lap and sector times are displayed, as well as the respective difference from a reference time. Because specific display elements are shown in green or red, drivers are able to see at a glance without reading numbers whether they are currently faster or slower than the best time. The data are displayed on the multimedia display, in the instrument cluster and on the optional head-up display. High-performance drive battery with a capacity of 90.6 kWh The new Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV models are equipped with a powerful 328-volt high-performance drive battery manufactured using the latest lithium-ion technology. It has a usable energy content of 90.6 kWh and consists of ten modules with a total of 360 pouch cells. The battery management system in the EQE 53 SUV is also tuned specifically for AMG. In the Sport and Sport+ drive programs the focus is on performance, in the Comfort drive program the focus is on operating range. The battery generation is characterised by a high energy density and has a high charging capacity. Another new feature is the possibility to install updates for the battery management system over-the-air for continuous improvements over the life cycle. The EQE 53 4MATIC+ SUV also features an AMG-specific wiring harness adapted to the higher performance capability. A major advance in sustainability has been achieved in the cell chemistry: the cobalt content is reduced to ten percent, while the optimised active material consists of nickel, cobalt and manganese in a ratio of 8:1:1. Short charging times through intelligent thermal management Another advantage of the new battery generation is the short charging times. The energy storage system can charge with up to 170 kW at fast charging stations with direct current. In this case, electricity for up to 170 kilometres (WLTP) can be recharged in just 15 minutes[2]. Thanks to the onboard charger, the electrified AMG can be conveniently charged at home or at public charging stations with 11 kW or optionally 22 kW with alternating current. In Japan, bidirectional charging will also be possible, i.e. charging in both directions. In addition, there are intelligent charging programs that can be activated automatically depending on the location. Functions such as battery-saving charging make operations even more efficient. The efficient thermal management also plays a part in shortening charging times. If the intelligent navigation with Electric Intelligence is activated, the battery is preheated or cooled while driving to reach the optimal temperature for fast charging at the charging point. The desired temperature range of the battery is achieved with the aid of the cooling circuit and a PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) booster heater integrated into it. The battery design aims to ensure the optimum battery operating temperature under all operating conditions. The aluminium extrusions of the battery frame have defined cavities through which the coolant flows. All in all, the intelligent temperature and charging management ensures that high charging currents can be maintained for a long time. The standard heat pump uses the waste heat from the electric drive (inverter and electric motor) and the high-voltage battery to heat the interior. This reduces the need for battery power for interior heating, and thus increases the range. Another function is pre-entry climate control. The battery also stands out for its durability. The ECO Charging function makes a significant contribution to this: the intelligent control reduces the battery load during charging, and thus slows down the natural ageing process of the battery. Customers can also benefit from the "charging interruption" function: the charging process can be paused at freely selectable times so as to use cheaper off-peak electricity at a later time, for example. The battery certificate stands for the long service life of the high-voltage batteries. It is valid for up to ten years or up to 250,000 kilometres. Intelligent recuperation for efficient energy recovery The battery can also be charged through efficient energy recovery using recuperation. The recuperation power reaches up to 260 kW[3]. The driver can adjust the level of recuperation in three stages via switches on the steering wheel, and receive situation-optimised support from ECO Assist. Here, one-pedal driving and combined braking to a standstill are possible in recuperation levels D and D-. In DAuto, up to 5 m/s² deceleration is achieved, 3 m/s² of which is due to recuperation (2 m/s² via the AMG high-performance brake system). With the help of the optional DRIVE PILOT, deceleration is automatic in response to detected vehicles ahead until they come to a standstill, for example at traffic lights. Sustainable use of electrical power thanks to Mercedes me Charge With Mercedes me Charge, customers can always be sure of "green" charging at every public charging station throughout Europe as of 2021. High-quality guarantees of origin ensure that as much green power from renewable energies is fed into the grid as is withdrawn via Mercedes me Charge. In the first three years after the purchase, there is no basic fee for Mercedes me Charge and thus Green Charging for customers. Another advantage is IONITY Unlimited: All European EQE SUV customers can use the IONITY fast charging network free of charge for one year via Mercedes me Charge. The new Plug & Charge function makes charging the AMG EQE SUV particularly convenient. Mercedes me Charge is currently the largest charging network worldwide: It currently has more than 500,000 AC and DC charging points in 31 countries, including over 200,000 in Europe. Also included are the 336 fast-charging stations of the IONITY fast-charging network co-founded by Mercedes-Benz. In addition, the functionality of Mercedes me Charge in MBUX has been expanded to include functions such as filtering and forecasting the availability of charging stations. Mercedes me App: easy to use on smartphone and tablet The Mercedes me App offers many improved and new functions since the last revision. These include a filtering option that allows the charging points to be sorted according to criteria such as availability or charging capacity. The app now also shows how busy the respective charging station is likely to be during the course of the day, based on a probability calculation. Predictive route planning and efficient driving with Electric Intelligence When it comes to navigation with Electric Intelligence, the name says it all. Because it plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors and reacts dynamically to traffic jams or a change in driving style, for example. Electric Intelligence plans a fast and comfortable route in advance, including charging stops based on numerous factors such as the calculated energy requirement. The system includes all relevant data in the calculation, from topography and route to driving speed and heating/cooling requirements. With Electric Intelligence, the new AMG EQE SUV models also react dynamically to the traffic situation on the planned route. The AMG vehicle records traffic tailbacks and road closures, as well as changes in energy demand. For its calculations the system uses information from the cloud, which it combines with onboard data. The planned route can be edited individually. For example, the customer can set the additional reserve at the destination and at the charging station (SoC, State of Charge) – ten percent SoC is standard. If the "Charge at destination" function is selected, the set reserve may be undercut until the destination is reached. MBUX indicates whether the available battery capacity is sufficient to drive back to the starting point without charging. Further options for individual route planning: The route calculation prefers manually added charging stations along the route

The driver can exclude suggested charging stations

Calculation of the expected charging costs per charging stop If there is a risk of not reaching the destination or the charging station with the chosen settings, MBUX informs the driver in good time with a note to activate the ECO driving functions, thanks to "Active range monitoring". Comprehensive safety concept: Battery is crash-protected in the underbody The battery sits in a crash-protected area in the underbody, embedded in the bodyshell structure and including an extruded aluminium profile to the side. During extrusion, a heated block of metal is pushed through the dies and turns into an endless section, which is then cut to fit. This makes highly complex profiles that are precisely tailored to the requirements possible. The housing with energy absorbing structures at the front and side, as well as a rigid, double-walled base plate, provide additional protection for the modules. In addition, there is a separate, multi-level safety system for everyday operation. This includes, for example, temperature, voltage or insulation monitoring. If a fault occurs, the battery switches off. Crash monitoring when stationary is also standard. Technical data Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC SUV Drive system and battery Electric motors Type Two permanently excited synchronous motors Rated output kW (hp) 350 (476) Rated torque Nm 858 Drive system Fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC Battery type Lithium-ion Rated voltage V 328 Battery energy content, usable kWh 90.6 Recuperation capacity, max. kW 260 AC charging capacity, max. (series/optional) kW 11/22 DC charging capacity, max. kW 170 Suspension Front axle AMG RIDE CONTROL+ with four-link front suspension, air suspension strut, Adaptive Damping System Rear axle AMG RIDE CONTROL+ five-link independent rear suspension, air suspension strut, Adaptive Damping System Brake system Dual-circuit hydraulic brake system; front: 415x33 mm brake discs, internally ventilated and perforated, 6-piston aluminium fixed calliper; rear: 378x22 mm brake discs, internally ventilated and perforated, 1-piston aluminium sliding calliper; electric parking brake, ABS, Brake Assist, 3-stage ESP® Steering Electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering with rack and pinion, variable steering ratio (12.8:1 at dead centre) and variable power assistance, standard rear-axle steering (9.0°) Wheels front 9.5 J x 21 ET42; rear 9.5 J x 21 ET 42 Tyres front Michelin Pilot Sport EV MO1 275/40 R21; rear Michelin Pilot Sport EV MO1 275/40 R21 Dimensions and weights Number of doors/seats 4/5 Length/width[4]/height mm 4879/1931/1672 Wheelbase mm 3030 Track, front/rear mm 1654/1659 Turning circle m 10.90 Boot capacity, VDA l 520-1675 Kerb weight/perm. gross vehicle weight/max. payload kg 2600/3195/595 Perm. towing capacity (braked/unbraked) kg 1800/750 Performance, consumption and range Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 4.3 Top speed km/h 210 Combined power consumption (WLTP)[5] kWh/100 km 25.1–22.0 Combined CO 2 emissions (WLTP) g/km 0 Range (WLTP)5 km 431–488 Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ SUV Drive system and battery Electric motors Type Two permanently excited synchronous motors Rated output kW (hp) 460 (626)/505 (687) with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package Rated torque Nm 950/1000 with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+

fully variable all-wheel drive Battery type Lithium-ion Rated voltage V 328 Battery energy content, usable kWh 90.6 Recuperation capacity, max. kW 260 AC charging capacity, max. (series/optional) kW 11/22 DC charging capacity, max. kW 170 Suspension Front axle AMG RIDE CONTROL+ with four-link front suspension, air suspension strut, Adaptive Damping System and active roll stabilisation AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL Rear axle AMG RIDE CONTROL+ five-link independent rear suspension, air suspension strut, Adaptive Damping System and active roll stabilisation Brake system Dual-circuit hydraulic brake system; front: 415x33 mm brake discs, internally ventilated and perforated, 6-piston aluminium fixed calliper; rear: 378x22 mm brake discs, internally ventilated and perforated, 1-piston aluminium sliding calliper; electric parking brake, ABS, Brake Assist, 3-stage ESP® Steering Electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering with rack and pinion, variable steering ratio (12.8:1 at dead centre) and variable power assistance, standard rear-axle steering (9.0°) Wheels front 9.5 J x 21 ET42; rear 9.5 J x 21 ET 42 Tyres front Michelin Pilot Sport EV MO1 275/40 R21; rear Michelin Pilot Sport EV MO1 275/40 R21 Dimensions and weights Number of doors/seats 4/5 Length/width[6]/height mm 4879/1931/1672 Wheelbase mm 3030 Track, front/rear mm 1654/1659 Turning circle m 10.90 Boot capacity, VDA l 520-1675 Kerb weight/perm. gross vehicle weight/max. payload kg 2690/3195/505 Perm. towing capacity (braked/unbraked) kg 1800/750 Performance, consumption and range Acceleration 0-100 km/h s up to 3.5 (with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package) Top speed km/h 220 / 240 (with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) Combined power consumption (WLTP)[7] kWh/100 km 27.8–22.6 Combined CO 2 emissions (WLTP) g/km 0 Range (WLTP)7 km 375–470 [1]Data on electrical consumption and range are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the "WLTP test procedure" certification method. Confirmed TÜV figures, EC type approval and certificate of conformity with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible. [2]Charging time at DC fast-charging stations with 500 amperes. Figures for charging times are provisional and were obtained internally in accordance with the certification method "WLTP test procedure". Confirmed TÜV figures, EC type approval and certificate of conformity with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible. [3]This value refers to the electrical power fed into the electric battery due to recuperation. It can be achieved under optimal environmental conditions, depending on, among other things, state of charge and temperature. Deviations are possible. [4]Without exterior mirrors [5]Data on electrical consumption and range are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the "WLTP test procedure" certification method. Confirmed TÜV figures, EC type approval and certificate of conformity with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible. [6]Without exterior mirrors [7]Data on electrical consumption and range are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the "WLTP test procedure" certification method. Confirmed TÜV figures, EC type approval and certificate of conformity with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.



