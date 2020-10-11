Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Subaru WRX

In a burgeoning age of electric vehicles, it’s comforting to know some of us out there still like it old-school.

We’re talking about enthusiasm for rally-bred weapons like Subaru’s turbocharged WRX, the Mitsubishi Evolution series and Ford’s Focus RS. Sadly, neither the Mitsubishi nor Ford are still in production, and the Subaru is well into its twilight years.

 

However, there’s hope on the horizon for WRX fans; an all-new model is well under development, and the word is that it aims to retain its rally-bred heritage. But will it be as hardcore as it used to be? Let’s peel off the spy-shot camouflage to reveal what’s cooking for 2022.



