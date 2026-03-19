Everything You Need To Know About the New Toyota Celica

Toyota has hinted at a new, eighth-generation Celica for the last few years. Company executives started showing their interest in 2023, and then, in late 2024, Toyota’s chief technology officer just blurted it out: "We will make the Celica." Since then, Toyota and its executives have been quiet about the car. Dealers supposedly saw the vehicle last year, and development prototypes are already on the road. Most recently, Toyota was caught testing a new rally car that further fueled speculation about the Celica’s return; the Celica raced in the World Rally Championship in the late 1980s and early 1990s to great success.



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