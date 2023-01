Everything You Will Ever Want To Know About The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Exactly 70 years after the Corvette debuted at Motorama in New York City, Chevrolet has returned to introduce the first-ever electrified Corvette with all-wheel-drive and a powerful 6.2L LT2 Small Block V-8, the 2024 E-Ray. “In 1953, the enthusiastic reaction to the Chevrolet Corvette concept kicked off seven decades of passion, performance and American ingenuity,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors president. “E-Ray, as the first electrified, all-wheel-drive Corvette, takes it a step further and expands the promise of what Corvette can deliver.”



Developed to be the Corvette owners can arrive in anywhere, no matter the season, the new E-Ray — available in removeable roof coupe and hardtop convertible models — uses electrification to enhance the driving experience with intense straight-line performance, all-weather confidence and sure-footed grand touring capabilities that can only be achieved with eAWD. E-Ray is also the only sports car pairing two separate propulsion systems to provide naturally aspirated V-8 power with electrified responsiveness powered by eAWD, making it one like none.



“Corvette has been a halo for Chevrolet since 1953,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “E-Ray’s unprecedented blend of confidence, luxury performance, sophistication and style provides a new reason for more people to experience Corvette.” The E-Ray is the quickest production Corvette in history, clocking a 2.5-second 0-60 mph time1 before breezing through the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds1.



“Corvettes must provide an exhilarating driving experience on backroads and tracks, and E-Ray nails it,” said Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer, Corvette. “The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure.” A near immediate feeling of thrust from low-end torque is core to the Corvette driving experience, and the E-Ray packs plenty of it. Power comes from the 6.2L LT2 Small Block V-8, putting 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque to the rear axle. It is complemented by an electric motor that channels an additional 160 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque through the front wheels via a 1.9 kWh battery pack, which is located between the seats. In total, E-Ray produces a combined 655 horsepower from both the electric motor and Small Block V-8. Creating its own lane E-Ray’s intelligent eAWD system is constantly learning the road surface, seamlessly adapting to meet traction conditions and driver needs. During spirited driving and in low traction environments, E-Ray’s eAWD system applies additional power to the front wheels, helping to enhance vehicle stability.



There is no need for plug-in charging for the E-Ray's battery system. The battery is charged via regenerative energy from coasting and braking, as well as during normal driving. Additional features and technologies of the all-new E-Ray include: Stealth Mode, an electric drive mode for the street, up to 45 mph

New lightweight lithium-ion 12-volt battery that supports the LT2 V-8 engine's stop/start functionality

Standard Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system for optimal braking performance

Standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with three distinct suspension settings

Staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires 2 are available with an optional performance package

Low, wide stance with crafted body styling that is 3.6 inches wider overall than Stingray

Visceral sound experience that embodies the car's dominating presence. The electric front motor works in harmony with the LT2 engine to create an invigorating sound

that embodies the car’s dominating presence. The electric front motor works in harmony with the LT2 engine to create an invigorating sound Enhanced roster of driver assistance technologies (shared with all 2024 Corvette models), including Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning3, Forward Collision Alert3 and Automatic Emergency Braking3. Electrified propulsion details The 2024 Corvette E-Ray’s electrified propulsion system provides exhilarating acceleration to power out of corners and effortlessly complete passing maneuvers. It can also provide limited all-electric propulsion at the driver’s discretion upon startup. E-Ray’s standard Active Fuel Management system uses the electric motor to extend 4-cylinder operation in various driving scenarios.



The amount of electric assist is tailored within each of the Corvette E-Ray’s six driver-selectable modes: Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, My Mode and Z-Mode. Drivers can also select the Charge+ feature which maximizes the battery’s state of charge. E-Ray Performance App on the infotainment system provides the driver with technical insights into how the propulsion system is operating. There are three primary display layouts: Gauges (displays dynamic power output from electric motor and V-8 engine)

Dyno (provides graph of power/torque across selectable time intervals)

Data (showcases electrical system performance and efficiency). The Corvette E-Ray’s electric motor over the front axle is compact, preserving space in the front storage compartment. Stealth Mode and tracking the E-Ray The Corvette E-Ray’s two driver-initiated electric modes enable the car to travel under electric propulsion in certain conditions. The electric motor also optimizes track performance. Stealth Mode enables all-electric driving, when selected at start-up, for a period of time before the engine turns on for normal driving. It is designed for quietly exiting a neighborhood, with a maximum speed of 45 mph. The engine automatically engages if the vehicle’s speed exceeds the limit, additional torque is requested by the driver, or the E-Ray’s battery pack is depleted. When it comes to leveraging the electrified propulsion system for enhanced track performance, E-Ray's eAWD control system applies torque to the front axle as needed. The Charge+ feature can be used to maximize battery state of charge for extended lapping. The custom-designed Performance Traction Management (PTM) modes are optimized in concert with the eAWD propulsion system. Distinguished design E-Ray’s appearance builds on the refined athletic styling and performance-driven design Corvette customers know and love. At a glance, the E-Ray shares its purposeful, wide-body proportions with the Z06, accommodating wide wheels that help manage the car’s greater torque delivery. The lightweight alloy wheels have a twisted five-spoke star design that is exclusive to E-Ray. “There’s never been a Corvette like E-Ray and its sophisticated design reflects that,” said Phil Zak, executive design director, Global Chevrolet. “It starts with the body color trim which draws your full attention to the exotic proportions of the E-Ray. The interiors allow customers to reflect their individual personalities with their choice of color executions that provide a refined or dynamic sport look and feel.” E-Ray design highlights include: Four aluminum wheel finishes

Fourteen exterior color choices — including new for 2024 Riptide Blue, Seawolf Gray and Cacti

An E-Ray-exclusive body-length stripe package in Electric Blue

Standard carbon flash badging

Available black exhaust tips and bright badging

Available carbon fiber ground effects

Optional carbon fiber wheels in carbon flash, visible carbon fiber finish or visible carbon fiber with a red stripe The E-Ray also introduces the all-new Artemis Dipped interior, which features complementary deep green tones on nearly every interior surface and will only be available on 2024 Corvettes. There are multiple options for customers to select when it comes to personalizing their E-Ray’s interior including two carbon fiber trim packages, three seat choices, seven interior colors, and more. Additionally, there are new Charge+ and Stop/Start buttons on the console and updates to the infotainment system and instrument cluster aimed at providing a more integrated appearance. Coming later this year The 2024 Corvette E-Ray goes on sale in 2023, with an MSRP of $104,2954 for the 1LZ coupe and $111,2954 for the 1LZ convertible model, with production to take place at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky, from U.S. and globally sourced parts. Go to chevrolet.com for more information. 1Based on initial vehicle movement. 2Do not use summer-only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations my change the vehicle’s performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, go to: my.chevrolet.com/learn/tires/ or see your dealer. 3Safety or driver-assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information. 4MSRP. Excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Dealer sets final price. Specs PERFORMANCE 0-60 mph: 2.5 seconds1 (approx.) Quarter-mile: 10.5 @ 130 mph (209 km/h)1 (approx.) Max Lateral G Force: 1.1g2 1Based on initial vehicle movement. 2On a 300-foot skid pad. When equipped with available summer-only performance tire. ENGINE Type: LT2 6.2L V-8 VVT with direct injection and Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) and Stop/Start Bore & stroke (in. / mm): 4.06 x 3.62 / 103.25 x 92 Block Material: A319-T7 cast aluminum with cast-in iron cylinder liners and nodular main bearing caps Oiling System: Dry sump-type (7.5-qt. capacity); includes oil-spray piston cooling Oil Type: Dexos 2 0W40 synthetic Cylinder Head Material: 319-T7 cast aluminum Combustion Chamber Volume: 59cc Compression Ratio: 11.5:1 Valvetrain: Overhead valve, two valves per cylinder; dual-equal variable valve timing Valve Size (in. / mm): 2.13 / 54 hollow (intake) & 1.59 / 40.4 sodium filled (exhaust) Fuel Delivery: Direct injection with Active Fuel Management: Max pressure: 2,900 psi (20 Mpa / 200 bar) Firing Order: 1-8-7-2-6-5-4-3 (all cylinders); 1-7-6-4 (with deactivation) Throttle Body: 87mm single bore (electronic) ECU: GM E99 (32-bit processing) Horsepower (hp / kW): 495 / 369 @ 6450 rpm Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm): 470 / 637 @ 5150 rpm TRANSMISSION & AXLE Type: MLH 8-speed dual clutch (DCT) ELECTRIFICATION SYSTEM Type: Single motor and gearset Motor: Permanent magnetic drive motor Power: 160 hp / 120 kW Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm): 125 / 165 @ motor Battery Type: Lithium-ion Energy: 1.9 kWh Combined Power (with engine): 655 hp / 481 kW CHASSIS & SUSPENSION Front Suspension: FE5 Short/long arm (SLA) double wishbone, forged aluminum upper and cast aluminum L-shape lower control arms; monotube shock absorbers; Magnetic Selective Ride Control 4.0. Adjustable front lift with memory is available Rear Suspension: FE5 Short/long arm (SLA) double wishbone, forged aluminum upper and cast aluminum L-shape lower control arms; direct-acting stabilizer bar; monotube shock absorbers; Magnetic Selective Ride Control 4.0 Steering Type: Variable-ratio rack-and-pinion with electric power assist; includes Active Steer Stops with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 Steering ratio: 15.7:1 Turning Circle (ft. / m): 36.4 / 11.1 Brake Type: Front and rear eBoost-assisted carbon ceramic discs with Brembo six-piston/monobloc front calipers and four-piston/monobloc rear calipers Brake Rotor Size (in. / mm): Front: 15.7 x 1.5 / 398 x 38 Rear: 15.4 x 1.3 / 391 x 34 Wheel Size: Front: 20-inch x 10-inch (w/5 x 120mm bolt pattern) Rear: 21-inch x 13-inch (w/5 x 120mm bolt pattern) Tire Size: Front: 275/30ZR20 Rear: 345/25ZR21 EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS Wheelbase (in. / mm): 107.2 / 2722 Overall Length (in. / mm): 184.6 / 4699 Overall Width (in. / mm): 79.7 / 2025 Overall Height (in. / mm): 48.6 / 1235 Track (in. / mm): Front: 66.3 / 1685 Rear: 66.1 / 1678 INTERIOR DIMENSIONS Headroom (in. / mm): 37.9 / 962 Legroom (in. / mm): 42.8 / 1087 Shoulder Room (in. / mm): 54.4 / 1382 Hip Room (in. / mm): 52 / 1321 WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES Dry Weight (lb. / kg): 3774 / 1712 (coupe) 3856 / 1749 (convertible) Cargo Volume (cu. ft. / L)1: 12.5 / 355 Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution. FUEL TANK CAPACITY (approx.) 18.5 gal. / 70 liters