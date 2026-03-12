Everything You Will Want To Know About The New Rivian R2

Deliveries start in Spring 2026, beginning with R2 Performance with Launch Package (starting at $57,990²), followed by additional Premium configurations in late 2026 and Standard configurations in 2027.

Built on an all-new mid-size platform, R2 offers a more accessible price point without a compromise in capability. The R2 lineup will offer up to 656 horsepower, 0–60 mph in as quick as 3.6 seconds (and incredible highway acceleration from 50-70 mph in as quick as 1.55 seconds), while offering a Rivian-estimated range of up to 345 miles, delivering confident performance with everyday versatility³.

“R2 embodies so many of our learnings that we have accumulated—the passion and attention to detail from our team is visible everywhere,” said RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian. “Thank you to all the teams across Rivian who poured their energy into bringing this incredible vehicle to life. I couldn't be more excited.”









The R2 Lineup: Options for Every Driver





R2 introduces an array of trims to accommodate varying needs and driving styles, delivering a distinct combination of range, performance and capability — all rooted in Rivian’s adventure DNA. The R2 lineup has a native NACS charge port with access to the Supercharger network, as well as other charging networks with CCS adapter support 4.

R2 Performance (Available Spring 2026): Debuting with Launch Package starting at $57,990² (available for limited time), the Performance trim is the most capable R2 on- and off-road. This dual-motor AWD variant delivers a staggering 656 horsepower and 609 lb-ft of torque, capable of launching R2 from 0-60 mph in as quick as 3.6 seconds and offering an EPA-estimated range of up to 330 miles³.











Included on Performance:

Semi-active suspension

Esker Silver exterior

Compass Yellow brake calipers and exterior badging

All-new premium interior with Birch wood accents in Black Crater Signature

Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel

12-way power driver & passenger seats with lumbar adjustment

Rivian Premium Audio (9 speakers, 2 midwoofers in force-balanced configuration, 2 subwoofers in force-balanced configuration, 975W)

Rear drop glass

Dynamic Adventure Lighting with Adaptive High Beams, Matrix LED headlights

Rivian Torch flashlight in the driver door

Integrated tow hooks

Drive modes: All-Purpose, Conserve, Snow, All-Terrain, Rally, Soft Sand, Sport and Launch Mode

21” Liquid Tungsten All-Season wheels



In addition to all Performance features, the limited edition Launch Package includes:

Autonomy+5 for lifetime of the vehicle

Special Rivian Green anodized Key Fob

Exclusive option of Launch Green exterior color (paid upgrade)

Tow package with 4,400-lbs of towing capacity

Optional on Performance:

Autonomy+ one-time fee or monthly subscription

20” Black Sand All-Terrain wheels

Borealis, Catalina Cove, Forest Green, Glacier White, Half Moon Grey, and Midnight exterior colors

All-new premium interior with Birch wood accents in Coastal Cloud Signature

Tow package with 4,400-lbs of towing capacity

R2 Premium (Available Late 2026): Starting at $53,990², the Premium trim is elevated inside and out. Featuring a dual-motor AWD setup that produces 450 horsepower and 537 lb-ft of torque, a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, and an EPA-estimated range of up to 330 miles³.



Included on Premium:

Esker Silver exterior

All-new premium interior with Birch wood accents in Black Crater Signature

Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel

12-way power driver & passenger seats with lumbar adjustment

Rivian Premium Audio (9 speakers, 2 midwoofers in force-balanced configuration, 2 subwoofers in force-balanced configuration, 975W)

Rear drop glass

Dynamic Adventure Lighting with Adaptive High Beams, Matrix LED headlights

Rivian Torch flashlight in the driver door

Integrated tow hooks

Drive modes: All-Purpose, Conserve, Snow, All-Terrain and Sport

20” Bicolor Carbon All-Season wheels



Optional on Premium:

Autonomy+ one-time fee or monthly subscription

21” Liquid Tungsten All-Season wheels

Catalina Cove, Forest Green, Glacier White, Half Moon Grey, and Midnight exterior colors

All-new premium interior with Birch wood accents in Coastal Cloud Signature

Tow package with 4,400-lbs of towing capacity



R2 Standard (Available First Half 2027): Starting at $48,490², the Standard trim redefines expectations for the mid-size SUV segment. The RWD Long Range configuration of Standard trim will be available in the first half of 2027. This variant delivers 350 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque, a 0-60 mph time of 5.9 seconds and boasts a Rivian-estimated range of up to 345 miles³.





Included on Standard:

Esker Silver exterior

Single-motor RWD Long Range

All-new Black Crater interior

Heated front seats and heated steering wheel

12-way power driver seat with lumbar adjustment, 8-way power passenger seat

Standard audio (5 speakers, 2 midwoofers in force-balanced configuration, 525W)

Drive modes: All-Purpose, Conserve, Snow and Sport

19” Machined Graphite All-Season wheels



Optional on Standard:

Autonomy+ one-time fee or monthly subscription

Dual-motor AWD with 450hp, 537 lb-ft of torque

Forest Green, Glacier White, Half Moon Grey, and Midnight exterior colors

20” Bicolor Carbon All-Season wheels

Tow package with 4,400-lbs of towing capacity



An additional R2 Standard variant will arrive in late 2027 starting around $45,000², offering 275+ miles of estimated range³. More details on this vehicle will be shared closer to production launch.



Tailored to Your Adventure: New Colors, Interiors and Wheels

Rivian is introducing three new exterior colors, expanding Rivian’s palette while reinforcing the vehicle’s expressive, adventurous character.



Catalina Cove: Exclusive to R2, like the waters that surround Catalina Island, this metallic paint shifts from deep Pacific blues to translucent greens in the light.



Esker Silver: Inspired by the winding ridges of gravel and sand that glaciers leave behind, fine metallic flakes bring depth to this shimmering silver.



Half Moon Grey: This metallic grey is inspired by the coastal cliffs of Half Moon Bay — layers of granite and sandstone shifting in warm light.



These join Rivian’s established exterior colors, including Midnight, Glacier White, Forest Green, Borealis and Launch Green (available for a limited time with Launch Package), creating a lineup that reflects the environments R2 was designed to move through and explore.



Drivers can customize their vehicle’s stance and aesthetic to match their lifestyle. All R2 wheel and tire options share a 32-inch overall diameter (OD), with configurations across the lineup including:

19” Machined Graphite All-Season: Aluminum wheels with a bright machined finish and graphite metallic pockets. With Pirelli all-season tires for versatile performance in all kinds of conditions.

20” Bicolor Carbon All-Season: Aluminum wheels with satin machined details and satin carbon pockets are paired with Pirelli all-season tires for a blend of range and performance.

20” Black Sand All-Terrain: Forged aluminum machined face wheels with dark satin tint and black pockets. Paired with versatile BF Goodrich all-terrain tires for confident handling, on-road and off.

21” Liquid Tungsten All-Season: Forged aluminum machined face wheels finished with liquid tungsten tint and dark pockets. With Pirelli all-season tires, this combo is best for maximizing range and on-road performance.



Inside, R2 reflects thoughtful utility with nature-inspired minimalism, expressed through distinct interior environments tailored to each trim. Carefully selected materials and clean architectural lines create a space that feels warm, modern and purposeful.













R2 Performance and Premium trims feature two signature interiors defined by a tactile blend of Birch wood accents and organic textures.



Black Crater Signature — Inspired by the dynamic dark tones of volcanic rock, this interior is crafted with upcycled Birch wood and textile accents. This creates an inviting, dark tonal environment that seamlessly blends rugged durability with a refined, minimalist aesthetic.



Coastal Cloud Signature — Open and airy, the crisp tones of cool and cloudy coastal sky are warmed with upcycled Birch wood and soft textile accents. This palette offers a modern aesthetic that is grounded in Rivian’s nature-inspired design language.



For Standard trim:

Black Crater — Featuring dark volcanic tones, a light and airy headliner and natural fiber accents, for an interior that feels both expansive and welcoming.













Utility, Reimagined







The interior maximizes every square inch, delivering premium views and a comfortable experience for up to five adults with zero bad seats in the cabin.

Open-Air Freedom: A hallmark of the R2 design is the rear drop glass window that lowers completely into the liftgate. With the touch of a button, drivers can drop all windows to allow for flow-through breezes or easily haul long gear like surfboards (included only on Performance and Premium trims).

Smart Storage: With 90.1 cubic feet of total enclosed storage, R2 easily adapts to your gear. The class-leading front trunk with 5.2 cu ft of space fits a carry-on and large backpack, dual glove boxes provide maximum organization, and the fold-flat rear seats create a level loading surface for bikes and camping gear.



Agility Meets Class-Leading Capability

At nearly 2,000 lbs lighter than the R1 and sitting on a shorter wheelbase (115.6 in), R2 is incredibly responsive and maneuverable in urban environments. Despite its nimbleness, it retains Rivian’s off-road DNA:

Best-in-Class Stance: Features 9.6 inches of ground clearance, a 25° approach angle, and a 26° departure angle.



Dynamic Drive Experience: R2 achieves a planted, connected-to-the-road feel through a low center of gravity enabled by its structural battery pack. This foundation is enhanced by a semi-active suspension (unique to Performance trim) that delivers superior handling and precision across both on- and off-road terrain.



Transformational Technology

R2 marks the evolution of the software-defined vehicle: an AI-ready architecture that pairs 5G-connected, offline-capable processing with tactile, haptic hardware. Built on a multi-modal perception stack—featuring 11 HDR cameras with a combined 65MP and a sophisticated five-radar system—the R2 delivers a leap in hardware fidelity. This foundation powers an expanding suite of driver assistance and active safety features designed for a drive that feels as advanced as it operates.



Designed for the Road Ahead: Rivian Autonomy+7 ($49.99/month or $2,500/one-time) hardware is built into all R2 trims and service is optional across the lineup (lifetime access to Autonomy+ included5 with Launch Package), bringing L2+ hands-free assisted driving to 3.5 million miles of roads across the U.S. and Canada with Universal Hands-Free6. Every Rivian comes standard with a system that continuously evolves with each software update, getting smarter right from your driveway, and foundational active safety and driver assistance features. All new R2 deliveries include a 60-day trial of Autonomy+.

AI Powerhouse: R2 is outfitted with 200 sparse TOPS of edge AI compute dedicated to the in-cabin experience. This includes enabling the forthcoming Rivian Assistant—Rivian’s in-vehicle voice assistant that understands you, your vehicle and your context—to smoothly run complex tasks locally on the edge, even if the vehicle is offline.



Haptic Halo Wheels: At the center of the R2 driving experience is a redesigned steering wheel featuring haptic 'halo' dials. These dynamic and context-aware controls—capable of scrolling, pushing, pulling and tilting—provide distinct physical responses for multiple functions, bridging the gap between digital software and tactile hardware to keep the driver’s focus on the horizon. Both the physical wheels and underlying haptic technology were designed in-house.



Dual Digital Displays: R2 offers flexibility and control with two displays—a driver display in front of the steering wheel for more utility on the road, and the center display for a deeper dive into features.

Software Updates: Rivian builds vertically-integrated hardware and software, enabling your vehicle to gain meaningful updates via software right from your driveway. R2 evolves this vertically integrated approach with a new, streamlined electrical architecture that delivers more capability with less complexity, providing ample headroom for the future.



Coming this Spring

R2 deliveries begin Spring 2026 with Performance trim with Launch Package. Premium configurations follow in late 2026 and Standard configurations follow through 2027. Reservations are open now with a $100 refundable deposit.



The R2 lineup will be on display to the public at SXSW® 2026 from March 13-18, 2026 at the Rivian Roadhouse. R2 online configurator will open in the coming months. To learn more and reserve R2 visit: rivian.com/r2.

¹ R2 trims and pricing noted in this press release are for USA-market vehicles. More information on Canadian-spec vehicles, packages and pricing will come closer to market launch in Canada.

² Prices shown do not include all applicable taxes and fees.

³ Actual vehicle capability will depend on selected options and trim. Torque, horsepower, and acceleration timing estimates vary based on battery, tire, drive modes, vehicle load and weather. Official EPA values are noted — some range estimates are preliminary estimates based on the EPA test cycle and are not official EPA values. The EPA estimates range through a series of standardized lab tests that mimic real world conditions. Factors including tires, drive modes, HVAC settings and accessories can all have an impact on range. 345 miles of Rivian-estimated range expected for R2 Standard RWD Long Range. 0-60 acceleration in 3.6 seconds (with 21” wheel), 50-70 mph in as quick as 1.55 seconds and 656 horsepower available with R2 Performance.

4 Charging speeds vary based on battery capacity, state of charge, and temperature, charger capacity, weather, site-specific conditions, and more. Stated speeds reflect optimal conditions.

5 Autonomy+ features may vary based on vehicle model and hardware. Autonomy+ product features remain available during the lifetime of feature support for the hardware on the vehicle at delivery.

6 Assistive driving feature. Universal Hands-Free will not stop or slow down for traffic lights or stop signs. Review the Universal Hands-Free software release notes and Rivian Owner's Guide for additional detail about this feature when available.

7 Driver assistance features, including those available through Autonomy+, support the driver but do not replace their judgment or the need to remain attentive and in control of the vehicle at all times.