Ex-Audi Designer Reimagines The Corvette - Did He Do A Better Job Than The GM Design Team?

Agent009 submitted on 12/26/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:26:29 AM

Views : 524 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This is something that always happens. No matter how exciting and good-looking a new generation is, there are always people who claim the old-school cars are way above the modern ones.

The C8 Chevy Corvette is tagged by many as the best of all time. It came, for the first time, with a rear mid-mounted engine, General Motors' first since the Pontiac Fiero from 1984.

The entry-level Corvette is powered by the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8, which produces 465 horsepower (472 metric horsepower) and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque.


Read Article


Ex-Audi Designer Reimagines The Corvette - Did He Do A Better Job Than The GM Design Team?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)