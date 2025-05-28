Ex Jeep Boss Antonio Filosa Takes Over Stellantis

In the six months since Carlos Tavares was ousted from his role as Stellantis CEO, there’s been plenty of speculation about his replacement, whether a high-profile executive from another firm (both the Renault Group's Luca de Meo and ex-Cupra man Wayne Griffith were linked to the role) or a big-name outsider from the tech industry. You can see why many thought Stellantis would chase a big-name hire: Tavares had plenty of profile and industry standing, thanks to his success at Renault and Nissan and then his strong leadership of the PSA Group before it merged with FCA to form Stellantis. Yet in Antonio Filosa, Stellantis has found its new leader from within. And while it’s certainly not the splashiest hire, it looks a smart one. The 51-year-old’s strong track record of success is hard to ignore and has fuelled his rapid ascension within the industry giant over the past few years to his most recent role as the firm’s North American chief.



