Ex Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Chairman Carlos Ghosn Is Now In Trouble In France

Former Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi chairman Carlos Ghosn has earned the title of "most interesting man in the world," at least in the high-level automotive executive category. Back in 2019, he infamously escaped house arrest while awaiting trial in Japan by hiding in a large musical instrument case. In news that will be shocking to anyone who has been tracking the story, Ghosn is in legal trouble again – this time in France.
 
Ghosn will stand trial alongside French Culture Minister Rachida Dati. Authorities charged her with "passive corruption and influence peddling by a person holding elective public office." Allegedly, Dati accepted €900,000 in payments from a Renault subsidiary between 2010 and 2012, which would equate to about $1.4 million in today's dollars. Dati was a member of the European Parliament while allegedly accepting those payments. She allegedly performed no actual consulting work for Renault.


