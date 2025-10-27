Ex-Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares Says Tesla Will Exit The Electric Car Market

A Tesla rival’s ex-CEO has made a shock prediction about CEO Elon Musk, stating that he believes he will abandon the production and manufacturing of electric vehicles altogether, eventually deciding to focus on robotics, SpaceX, or Artificial Intelligence.

Ex-Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in an interview recently that he believes Musk will see no future for Tesla’s EVs, and will eventually bail on the development of them altogether (via Detroit News):

“We can’t rule out that at some point, he’ll decide to leave the automotive industry to refocus on humanoid robots, SpaceX, or artificial intelligence. Elon Musk will have left the automotive industry.”